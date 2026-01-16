Chinese cinema’s much‑anticipated action epic Blades of the Guardians, widely promoted as Jet Li’s comeback film, is reportedly facing uncertainty following a controversy linked to one of the cast members. While the film remains one of the most talked‑about projects in Asian cinema, recent reports have raised questions about potential reshoots, financial risks, and delays in release.

According to a recent KBizoom report, a scandal involving actress Nashi has led to internal production challenges and possible delays. However, industry databases and major media outlets have yet to independently confirm these claims, making this a developing story rather than a verified production crisis.

Reported Controversy Around Nashi

The controversy stemmed from a KBizoom report claiming that actress Nashi, who has a notable role in the film, has become embroiled in a scandal related to the alleged misuse of preferential education admission policies in China.

Nashi is primarily known for her role as Deng Chan Yu in Creation of the Gods. She reportedly was registered in Inner Mongolia but was raised and educated in elite institutions in Beijing. However, she returned to Inner Mongolia for minority and hardship status benefits during the entrance exams.

Additionally, reports claim that, under these policies, she was supposed to return to her hometown to find employment. However, the 36-year-old skipped that obligation and flew to Norway for further studies. These claims have sent a wave of controversy across China.

According to the report, the actress was allegedly blacklisted from the entertainment industry following the public backlash. This move reportedly removed her from active involvement in promotional and production activities for Blades of the Guardians. The same report further claims that her scenes cannot be digitally altered or edited out, leading to speculation that the production may need to reshoot large portions of the film to move forward with the release.

KBizoom reported that Blades of the Guardians was produced with a large‑scale budget of approximately 550 million yuan ($79 million) and that potential losses could reach 150 million yuan ($21.5 million) if extensive reshoots are required. It is important to note that these details have not been confirmed by the film’s production studio, cast representatives, or major international news outlets.

Blades of Guardian Plot

Blades of the Guardians (also known as “Biao Ren”) is a live‑action adaptation of the popular Chinese manhua of the same name. The high‑budget martial arts film is directed by legendary action choreographer and filmmaker Yuen Woo‑ping, known for movies such as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and Ip Man 4. The film is produced by Alibaba Pictures.

The story is set during China’s Sui Dynasty and follows elite armed escorts as they navigate political intrigue and deadly desert missions, promising large‑scale action and historical spectacle.

The cast lineup includes some of the biggest names in Chinese action cinema, such as Jet Li, Wu Jing, and Nicholas Tse, instantly making it one of the most anticipated films in the region. Production listings indicate that principal photography wrapped in late 2024. For fans, the project holds special significance as it marks Jet Li’s return to a major martial arts feature film after 14 years.

