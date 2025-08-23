Spider-Man: Brand New Day has reportedly added the up-and-coming Tramell Tillman to its star-studded cast, as confirmed by Variety. The film, which follows the massively successful Spider-Man: No Way Home, will star Tramell Tillman, best known for his role as Seth Milchick on Apple TV’s Severance.

Tillman got his start in Hollywood with roles in television series such as 2018’s Dietland and 2019’s Godfather of Harlem. He’s also starred in prominent Hollywood film productions such as Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Tramell Tillman’s exact role in the upcoming Brand New Day Film is unknown. However, it’s worth considering the actor’s background and journey to rising in Hollywood.

Tramell Tillman’s Background & Relationship With Family

Tillman was born in Washington, DC, on June 17, 1985, and raised as a Baptist. He graduated summa cum laude in 2008 with a B.S. in mass communication from Jackson State University. He worked in the nonprofit sector for nearly 10 years before moving to professional acting.

In an interview with Variety, Tillman opened up at length about his struggles to make it in Hollywood and reckoning with various aspects of his own identity. For his role in Severance, Tillman became the first openly gay black actor to receive an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Tillman recounted how he discussed his sexual orientation with his mother, first telling her of his belief that he was bisexual, before more clearly coming out as gay. Despite her religious background, Trammell revealed that his mother seemed more protective than worried.

By contrast, Trammell’s father held the church in contempt, saying, “I’m not anti-white; I’m pro-Black, and I don’t see why I need to worship a white Jesus.” His father was also very unsupportive of his choice to go into acting, telling him he’d be stuck as a waiter for the rest of his life.

Trammell’s mother, however, was far more supportive, with her even performing alongside him during his first foray into acting in a 1995 play. Overall, Trammell considered his upbringing pretty rough, as the family seemed stuck in survival mode. He recalled being subjected to corporal punishment as a child and being forced to write book reports as he got older, which left him with a disdain for reading.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tramell Tillman (@tramell.tillman)

Tramell Tillman Earned His Breakthrough With Severance

Thanks to his landmark role in Apple TV’s Severance, Tramell became a household name. In the series, Trammell plays the villainous Seth Milchick, a manager at the Lumon company who quickly develops an intimidating reputation for his phony politeness and his ruthless approach towards employees who do not meet the company’s standards.

Speaking of the role, Tillman considered it like putting on a suit of armor, saying, “This man has layers upon layers upon layers, and every movement of Milchick is 100% intentional.” Tillman’s performance in Severance has also been praised by executive VP of development and production Noah Greeshner, who said, “Tramell brings so much subtle humor and menace. He’s able to play the depth of this character and make you laugh while making you afraid.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv)

Tramell Tillman’s Other TV & Movie Roles

Tillman appeared in TV shows like Difficult People, Dietland, Elementary, Godfather of Harlem, and Hunters before appearing in Severance. He also starred in films like Barron’s Cove, Sweethearts, and, more recently, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Avengers: Doomsday – Are Steve Rogers & Peggy Carter Filming? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News