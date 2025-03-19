Tom Cruise is one of the biggest Hollywood stars at present time who enjoys a massive fanbase. From his acting skills to his charming presence, stout physique, and the list of his charisma goes on. Every fan is crazy about him. But a lot of controversy and a lousy reputation follow this huge stardom and fame. A few years back, his ex-manager talked about his alleged temper. She claimed that once Cruise threw a photo album at her, leaving her scarred in head.

However, another controversy that had stirred up the industry, as well as his marriage with Nicole Kidman, was his alleged “love affair” with a gay actor. Even though Cruise sued the person who made such accusations, it definitely marred his name in quite a scandal. Scroll ahead to read about it.

According to ABC News, Tom Cruise had filed a $100 million defamatory legal suit against the gay p*rn actor Chad Slater, a.k.a Kyle Bradford, in 2006. He filed the lawsuit following the p*rn artist’s claims regarding their love affair, which led to the Top Gun actor’s marriage with Nicole Kidman end. The suit read, “While Cruise thoroughly respects others’ rights to follow their own s*xual preference, he is not a homosexual and had no relationship of any kind with Kyle Bradford and does not even know him.”

Tom Cruise had won the legal case against the gay p*rn actor. However, despite filing for a $100 million suit, the Hollywood A-lister only got $10 million, which he donated to a charity, based on numerous reports. Previously, Nicole Kidman and Cruise had sued a British tabloid that claimed their marriage to be a “sham.”

For those who don’t know, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman got hitched in 1990 and stayed in their marriage for 11 years before parting ways in 2001. Soon after their separation, the ex-couple moved on in their lives. While Kidman got married again in 2006 to Keith Urban and is still with him, Cruise found love in Katie Holmes. Even though they took the plunge in 2006, the duo got divorced in 2012.

Now, after a long time, the Mission Impossible star is leading the headlines because of his romance rumors with Ana de Armas. The alleged couple was spotted at the London Heliport via helicopter on March 14, 2025, leaving everyone shocked. They were seen arriving in good spirits as they laughed with the Heliport staffer. While Cruise looked dapper in a brown button-down shirt and black jeans, Ana rocked the casual lewk in a white T-shirt, jeans, and sneaker combo underneath a black trench coat.

Well, did you know about Tom Cruise and the gay p*rn star incident? Let us know.

