Steve Job’s biographical drama was directed by Danny Boyle and was written by Aaron Sorkin and went on to win several accolades. However, do you know Michael Fassbender was not the first choice of the makers to play Jobs in the film and wanted to cast Tom Cruise? Yes, you read it right. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Apple’s cofounder biopic was trouble as Sony dropped it and was later picked by Universal Pictures. In fact, the makers were quite confused about the casting, and they eagerly wanted Tom Cruise to be a part of the biopic, thanks to the leaked emails.

According to Insider, in the leaked emails to Sony Pictures boss Amy Pascal from October 2014, Sorkin said that he had words with film producers Scott Rudin and the director Danny Boyle about the possibility of Tom Cruise playing the part. He pitched him as the right choice and even said he could put on a dazzling performance. To address concerns from Boyle and the studio that Cruise (53) was too old for the part, Sorkin said, “Look, I wouldn’t cast Clint Eastwood but if I saw Tom Cruise flying around the backstage corridors of Symphony Hall, I wouldn’t think he was too old. I think it would be a dazzling performance.”

Later, director Danny Boyle chose Michael Fassbender over Tom Cruise after Sony dropped the project and Universal took it over. After the cast was locked, Aaron Sorkin reportedly had reportedly said, “F*ck it. He is a great actor whose time has come.”

For the unversed, the film was critically praised for its performance and the actors, including Michael Fassbender, went on to earn many nominations such as Academy Awards, Golden Globes Awards, and BAFTA, among others.

What do you think if Tom Cruise have played the role of Steve Jobs, it would have been as impactful as Michael Fassender’s performance? Let us know in the comment section below

