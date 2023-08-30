Salma Hayek is still looking ravishing in her 50s, and after portraying several kinds of roles throughout her career, she finally got to play the role of a superhero in MCU’s Eternals; she played the character of Ajak in it. In an interview around the time of the film’s release, the actress revealed how she always dreamt of becoming a superhero but thought she lacked the physique for it. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

For the unversed, the Marvel movie also marked Angelina Jolie’s entry into the MCU along with Harry Styles, with Salma’s character being the leader and the wiser one as well. She admitted in the interview that she had been waiting for a film like this the whole time, but it didn’t happen, and at one point in time, she gave up on it.

As per a report by Insider, Salma Hayek weighed in on her Eternals role at a virtual press conference before the release of the film. She started by saying, “It’s a really humbling experience because I dream big. I dream big, and if I hadn’t, I wouldn’t have gotten here at all.” She went on, “But in my big dreams, I wanted to be a superhero, and I wanted to work with the best directors in the world and have big blockbuster movies and also movies that are art, that are made from a very deep place with great directors. You cannot ask for more.”

Salma Hayek further added that she waited her entire life to play a role that is larger than life yet humbling, and said, “It didn’t happen that much for me. And so you fight for it in your 20s, in your 30s, and in your 40s. You go, ‘Oh, screw them! They don’t get it. They missed out. I would have been great in the art films, and I would have been a great superhero, and they didn’t see it. Screw them, I’m gonna go do something else!'” She added, “It’s very humbling when, in the middle of your 50s, a brilliant director gives you the opportunity to do both, to do something that comes from a deep place that is also a big blockbuster. I was wrong. Everything is possible.”

Salma Hayek, who has always been very bold about herself and her body, revealed that she never thought that she’d ever fit the bill of a superhero character. Speaking of that, the Eternals actress said, “I’m short with big boobs, it’s not the normal superhero, I’m not muscly, I don’t look like that. I don’t have Botox. I’m doing well, but no, it’s real.”

Salma also revealed how Marvel allowed her to keep her own pinches in the film as she said, “They were not afraid of the insurance, that grandma was gonna break in the middle.” The Eternals came out in 2021, but unlike many other MCU movies, it did not receive that much love from the audience. The movie is available on Disney+ to watch.

