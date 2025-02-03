Tyreek Hill has been lighting up the NFL for years – Super Bowl champ, pro-Bowler, and the highest-paid wide receiver in the league. But it turns out his ambitions stretch well beyond the football field. Hill dropped a bombshell in a livestream with Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Mike Evans that left fans and fellow athletes scratching their heads. “When I retire, bro, I really wanna be a p**n star,” he casually said. “Like, dead serious. You think I got that?”

Clearly stunned, Evans was speechless for a moment before muttering, “I mean, whatever you want, bro.” The reaction was one of disbelief, but Hill’s comment wasn’t a joke—it was an eyebrow-raising revelation of his post-football plans. Though Hill’s football career is still in motion (he’s reportedly eyeing retirement after the 2025 season), the possibility of him switching lanes to adult entertainment has already started to stir up the industry.

P**n star Kendra Lust didn’t waste time responding to Hill’s bold career move, telling OutKick: “Tell him I can help him make millions if we do OnlyFans.” Hill’s interest in joining the adult content world isn’t just a pipe dream; he’s already receiving offers. But the reality of a post-football adult career isn’t as straightforward as it might seem.

Adult content creator Allie Rae weighed in on Hill’s potential longevity in the industry, noting, “As a male creator in this industry, it just, unfortunately, does not convert as well as it does for females… unless he continues to make actual adult content for a purpose.” Rae suggested Hill could find other ways to make money on platforms, such as through fitness training, behind-the-scenes content, and other non-adult content, leveraging his athletic fame.

Of course, Hill might have been joking, and this could be a case of a lighthearted moment blowing up bigger than expected. But if he’s serious? Tyreek Hill is in peak shape for it. After all, the Cheetah trains for explosive power, speed, and agility on the field—all traits that might translate well to adult entertainment. His workouts prioritize endurance, mobility, and flexibility, which aren’t just essential for breaking records on-field; they’re also key to surviving a career in that industry.

This isn’t the first time a public figure has dabbled in the adult entertainment world. Actress Bella Thorne made waves when she earned a staggering $1M in a single day on a platform, despite the backlash from other content creators. Thorne’s arrival led to what some called “digital gentrification” and caused delays in payments to other adult workers. If Hill follows suit, he could rake in serious cash, but whether he goes the full adult content route or sticks to fitness and lifestyle content remains to be seen.

So, what’s the bottom line? Tyreek Hill’s potential retirement path took an unexpected detour. He might be joking, or he might just be serious. Either way, his future after football has fans and the adult entertainment world on edge.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Grammys 2025 Controversies: Lady Gaga Slams Trump’s Anti-Trans Orders, Beyonce’s Shocked Reaction, & A Major Snub Shake Up The Night!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News