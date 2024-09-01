Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has masterfully displayed the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer and undoubtedly, Cillian Murphy gave the performance of his life in this film.

Nolan ensembled A-list actors from the Hollywood industry including Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Hugh, and Jack Quaid to capture the true essence of the father of the atomic bomb during World War II in a cinematic version. While Murphy played the titular role of Robert Oppenheimer, Damon starred as General Leslie Groves. Despite the cast agreeing to Murphy’s outstanding performance, Damon once admitted that the Peaky Blinders star was a constant source of distraction during the filming.

Murphy rose to fame in 2005’s Batman Begins and has ever since become a household name. While he is often known for his mesmerizing eyes, Damon once shared with People, “It’s a real problem when you’re doing scene work with Cillian. Sometimes you find yourself just swimming in his eyes.”

During the same interview, Emily Blunt who portrayed the role of Murphy’s wife in Oppenheimer joked, “It’s like that ‘Ocean Eyes’ song by Billie Eilish. We just hum it all day.”

This is not the first time that Murphy gained attention for his eyes. In a throwback interview with Entertainment Weekly, Nolan discussed his enduring friendship with Murphy and revealed how he decided to cast him as Scarecrow. He said, “I remember I was up in San Francisco writing Batman Begins and there was something in the San Francisco Chronicle about 28 Days Later. I saw a picture of you with your shaved head and your crazy eyes — no offense. I remember being struck by your presence, literally from that one photograph, and then started to look into who you were, and what you’d done, and got very excited about the idea of meeting you, and having you screen test for Batman.”

Oppenheimer was successful and well-received at the box office as it grossed $556 million worldwide with a $100 million production budget.

