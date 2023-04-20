The supermodel life is not a piece of cake, and many celebrities, including Bella Hadid, have previously opened up about it. The unrealistic beauty standards that the profession demands have always been controversial, and many models have admitted to being insecure about their bodies. Well, in Bella’s case, insecurities began at an early age because of her elder sister, Gigi Hadid. Read on to learn more about Bella’s teenage years.

Both Bella and Gigi have become big names in the industry, and are associated with several brands. The two began their journey in the modelling business during their teen years and so far have achieved a lot.

However, while modelling has fame and money, it comes with its fair share of hardships. Looking extraordinarily presentable with an unrealistic figure are the beauty standards the industry and society has set for models. These standards once made Bella Hadid suffer as a teenager.

In 2022, Bella Hadid opened up about suffering from Imposter Syndrome and revealed all the insecurities she had during her teen years being the younger sister of Gigi Hadid. During an interview with Vogue, the 26-year-old admitted to being in a self-doubt phase that made her feel “ugly.” She revealed she had a nose job at 14 but now wishes she should have “kept the nose of [her] ancestors.” “I think I would have grown into it,” she added.

Bella continued to reveal how she believed she was the “uglier sister” by following people’s comments. She said, “I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing.” “When you get told things so many times, you do just believe it. I always ask myself, how did a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body-image issues, eating issues, who hates to be touched, who has intense social anxiety – what was I doing getting into this business?” she added.

