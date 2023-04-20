Avengers’ Kang, aka actor Jonathan Major, has been making the headlines since the last month owing to several alleged victims claiming he abused them. While these claims and accusations have put his acting career on edge, it has also resulted in Major being dropped by his PR agency and talent manager. But the actor’s troubles aren’t lessening.

Since being arrested in the Chelsea neighbourhood of Manhattan on March 25 for strangulating, assaulting and harassing a 30-year-old woman, now many more are coming out claiming the same with the DA. The actor’s lawyer has also commented about it now.

A recent Variety report stated that multiple alleged abuse victims of Jonathan Majors have come forward following his March arrest. These personnels are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s office on the case ahead of his May 8 court appearance. The DA declined to comment on it. And now, his lawyer Priya Chaudhry has commented on it.

Commenting on the new claims being made against the Marvel actor, his lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, told Page Six, “Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”

On the work front, Jonathan Majors was last seen in Creed III and Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Talking about his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s considered the next big villain after Thanos and will be seen in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is scheduled to release in 2025. He is also supposed to feature in Avengers: Secret Wars, which is slated for a 2026 release.

