Hollywood’s one of most loved couples, Tom Holland and Zendaya, surprised everyone yesterday when they arrived in Mumbai. Speculations were rife that they would be attending Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s opening. However, they did not attend the event, which was a star-studded gala.

The reason behind their visit to India is still unknown, and the internet cannot keep calm about their visit. Amidst this, a photo of Zendaya and Tom in Kerala is doing the rounds on social media, and reactions are pouring in from fans.

The official Instagram account of Kerala Tourism shared a photo of Zendaya and Tom with the caption, “Guess who we spotted far away from home?” The caption had the hashtags ‘faraway home’, ‘Munnar’ and ‘Kerala tourism’. While Zendaya wore an oversized green turtleneck sweater with grey pants and white sneakers, Tom was seen in a grey shirt, black trousers, and matching sneakers.

Take a look at the pic below:

While netizens were excited to see the Hollywood couple in Kerala, it’s worth pointing out that Kerala Tourism pulled a prank on April Fool’s day today by sharing the pic. A user wrote, “Nice try, don’t do it again”, while another user commented, “Good April fool prank.” A third user commented, “Legends know it’s April Fool”.

The picture was originally taken when they were spotted together in Boston. Take a look at the original pic below:

tom holland and zendaya holding hands in Boston 🥺♥️ pic.twitter.com/WswEPhMTka — fran multi 💫🕷️🕸️ (@hpspideywayne) April 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Tom Holland and Zendaya stepped into their car in casual attire when they arrived at the Kalina airport. Tom sported a sky-blue pair of pants, a blue jacket, and a rose-pink t-shirt. He finished off his outfit with a cap and some trainers.

Zendaya, on the other hand, seems ecstatic to have arrived in India. She departed the airport quickly and climbed into the car. The Euphoria actress completed her ensemble with matching socks and shoes and a long black coat over a white blouse. She wore no makeup, a pair of glasses, a bun in half of her hair, and a brown sling purse.

