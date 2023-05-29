Do you remember your teen crushes, the ones with whom you probably shared your first kiss? Well not sure about first, but Tom Cruise might have shared one such memory with Melissa Gilbert who shared one of her first few kisses with him. In a podcast, the actress confirmed that she dated the heartthrob, much before he became a superstar.

Melissa Gilbert on a podcast confessed that she dated Tom when they were really young and the actor had just started in films. His surname was not even Cruise, he was Tom Mapother still. He was 18 and she was 16 when love blossomed and the two dated each other.

During her conversation in Watch What Happens Live the Little House On The Prairies star said, “Actually, when I dated him he was Tom Mapother still. It was when he first moved to Los Angeles and I think I was … 16 maybe or 17?” However, Host Andy Cohen asked for more details and she obliged.

Cohen referred to Cher’s statement of calling Tom Cruise “one of the best lovers she’s ever had” while she dated him. Asking Melissa Gilbert about her experience of having Tom as her boyfriend Andy asked for more details. Gilbert said, “I did not have sex with him. We made out, but honestly, there was no sex. He was a good kisser, but you know, he was like a struggling, starving actor and I was working.”

Melissa Gilbert also recalled the first gift she gave to her boyfriend Cruise as he was always short of necessities since he was struggling with finances. She said, “I actually bought him his first set of dishes!”

Born in 1964, Melissa Gilbert started her career as a child artist in the late 60s. She was seen in many TV films including The Diary of Anne Frank. On the other hand, Tom Cruise moved to New York City at the age of 18 and made his debut in 1981 with Endless Love. He shot to fame with The Outsiders where he was a part of an ensemble cast.

