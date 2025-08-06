Henry Cavill is currently doing something unexpected on Paramount+. Night Hunter, a thriller he led years ago, is pulling in more views than Top Gun: Maverick, the Tom Cruise blockbuster that once dominated cinemas worldwide. Both actors shared the screen in Mission: Impossible—Fallout, but their films are now competing in a very different arena: streaming.

Night Hunter Becomes One Of The Most-Watched Titles On Paramount+

According to FlixPatrol, Night Hunter was the third most-watched title on the platform on August 5, 2025. It even outranked Top Gun: Maverick, which dropped into fourth. Novocaine, another action flick, and I’m Still Here, a Brazilian Oscar-winner, were sitting above both titles.

Top Gun: Maverick’s Box Office Success Didn’t Guarantee Streaming Dominance

Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, had its moment as it made nearly $1.5 billion globally (per Box Office Mojo) after its 2022 release and was praised by critics, scoring 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score that is even higher and landing a Best Picture nomination.

Meanwhile, Night Hunter slipped past under the radar. The movie, which was released with little noise and poorly received by critics. The film features a strong cast, including Alexandra Daddario, Ben Kingsley, Stanley Tucci, Minka Kelly, and Nathan Fillion, but it never gained much traction until now.

Now, for some reason, Night Hunter is rising. Maybe viewers are curious about Henry Cavill, or maybe it is one of those random streaming trends no one sees coming. Either way, a forgotten thriller is suddenly outperforming a cinematic juggernaut, and that’s Paramount+ for you.

