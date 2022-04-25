Hollywood star Joe Manganiello has joined Oscar winner Samuel L. Jackson and Oscar nominee Uma Thurman in the upcoming dark comedic thriller ‘The Kill Room’.

According to deadline.com, principal photography is set to begin this spring in New Jersey and New York on the movie, which will chart the story of a hitman, his boss and an art dealer whose money-laundering scheme accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight avant-garde sensation, forcing Thurman’s character to play the art world against the underworld.

The project marks another screen team-up between ‘Pulp Fiction’ stars Jackson and Thurman after they recently appeared onstage at the Oscars as a part of a ‘Pulp Fiction’ reunion.

‘The Kill Room’ is written by Jonathan Jacobson and will be directed by Nicol Paone. Yale Entertainment produces, and its recently launched sales and distribution banner, Great Escape, is handling international sales and co-repping US rights with ICM Partners.

The project will be on sale at the upcoming Cannes market.

Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jon Keeyes are producing under their Yale Productions banner alongside Anne Clements of Idiot Savant Pictures; Paone, Thurman, Dannielle Thomas and Jason Weinberg from Untitled Entertainment; and William Rosenfeld of Such Content.

Manganiello also re-teamed with Zack Snyder to star in the upcoming Netflix series ‘Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas’, after appearing in Snyder’s ‘Justice League: The Snyder Cut’ for HBO Max.

