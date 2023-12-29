Anyone But You, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, enjoyed a lot of pre-release hype. Unfortunately, the film did not live upto the expectations and failed to gain critical acclaim. But is production house Sony Pictures paying influencers to create hype around the rom-com? Scroll below for all we know.

Earlier, we reported to you that the film scored only 49% on Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes. Will Gluck directorial failed to make a mark amongst the audiences. Viewers felt the storyline was really weak, although it was visually appealing to watch the super hot bodies of Glen and Sydney. But that was about it!

Is Anyone But You opting for paid promotions to create hype?

Now, a Reddit page r/popculturechat claimed, “Sony is apparently paying influencers to say Anyone But You is the best rom-com in years. The posts all say the same thing and feature the same song.”

They shared a TikTok video of an influencer who wrote in their video, “Y’all don’t even understand how happy I am that we finally got a rom-com. I’ve been waiting for a movie like this for a hot minute. I’ve been watching the same ones from the early 2000s for a decade. It’s literally an enemies to lovers novel but movie. Go see Anyone But You. It is what we have been needing. I cannot wait to watch to watch it again when it hits streaming.”

Netizens call Sony’s alleged move “cringe”

To this, a user reacted, “‘We finally got a rom com’ cringe fest”

Another wrote, “Literally an enemies-to-lovers novel but a movie? That’s called a script, sony”

“cringe! cringe! cringe!,” wrote another.

A comment read, “This is a terrible ad, especially since they’re trying to pass it off as genuine”

Another wrote, “The worst part is that their comments are filled with bots and they delete any comments implying it’s a brand deal”

About Anyone But You

Glen Powell plays Ben while Sydney Sweeney portrays Bea in Anyone But You. The film also stars Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, and Rachel Griffiths in pivotal roles.

