Actress Sharon Stone woke up from tumour removal surgery in 2001 with a bigger bust – even though she didn’t consent to the cosmetic enhancement.

The Basic Instinct star claims the surgeon, who performed the operation to take out her benign tumours, took it upon himself to boost her breast size, simply because he thought it better suited her.

Speaking to Britain’s The Times newspaper, Sharon Stone explained, “When I was un-bandaged, I discovered that I had a full cup-size bigger breasts, ones that he said, ‘go better with your hip size’.

Sharon Stone added, “He had changed my body without my knowledge or consent… He thought that I would look better with bigger, better boobs.”

Sharon Stone did not name the medic in question, or reveal if she had taken any action against the surgeon following the unauthorised operation. (MT/BAN/DMC)

