Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced they were engaged back in December 2024 and have since been basking in the glory of their love and romance since. They recently even gave their first interview together.

In it, Benny revealed that he does not bathe everyday and when he does shower, he thinks about death and cries throughout. This even left Selena shocked. Here’s what the music producer revealed about his weird habits and how netizens have been reacting to this uncomfortable revelation.

Selena Gomez’s Fiance Benny Blanco Reveals He Doesn’t Bathe Everyday & Cries In Showers

During a conversation with Interview Magazine, Benny shared that he does not bathe often but when he does, he takes too long. He revealed, “I might not get to shower every day, but when I do, when I feel like I deserve it, I’m in there for so long contemplating life. I sit down in every shower I go into.”

He then asked Selena, “Have you ever cried in the shower? It’s incredible. Do you cry in the shower?” She simply laughed it off and Benny continued, “Sometimes you just have to have a good cry.” He further added, “I always get death realizations when I’m in the shower,” which left the singer quite shocked on hearing his revelation. She responded to his secret, “Whoa.”

Benny explained, “I realize I’m gonna die, but it’s in the shower. And then I cry about it a little bit, and then it goes away, and then I feel great because I’m– the warm water…” he trailed off and asked the interviewer for the next question. The clip went viral on social media with fans being appalled at it and netizens commenting how it definitely looks like he has hygiene issues.

Fans React To Benny Blanco’s Showering Revelation

One user said, “He’s so gross, I’m gonna cry,” while another pointed out, “He definitely looks like he don’t shower everyday.” A third felt, “Everything I know about this man is against my will.” A fourth commented, “He’s sooo disturbing to my spirit,” while a fifth responded, “This man musty af.”

While a netizen expressed, “I just know he got dirt built up behind his ears,” another felt, “Those shower thoughts aren’t normal. He needs a therapist.” A third further joked, “She was starting to dispel the rumors that he doesn’t shower by saying he showers the longest and he couldn’t read the room and confirmed the rumors.” A fourth said, “Selena is embarrassing herself.”

A fifth questioned, “Imagine needing to deserve a shower.. when you are a millionaire with prob 4 bathrooms in your house.” In the same interview, they spoke more about the proposal, her marquise diamond engagement ring, how they met and how their romance eventually bloomed years later.

