Director Quentin Tarantino has taken an unmissable jibe at actor Alec Baldwin regarding the fateful shooting on the sets of the latter’s film Rust. For the unversed, Baldwn had accidentally fired a prop gun while filming an action scene, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and severely injured the film’s director, Joel Souza. Tarantino hinted that Baldwin is partly responsible for the incident along with the armorer on the set.

Talking about the same, Quentin Tarantino spoke about the incident on Bill Maher’s podcast Club Random. The Pulp Fiction director said, “It’s a situation, I think I’m being fair enough to say, that the armorer — the guy who handles the gun — is 90% responsible for everything that happens when it comes to that gun… but but but but but…. the actor is 10% responsible”. Taking a dig at Alec Baldwin, Tarantino added, “You are a partner in responsibility to some degree.”

Quentin Tarantino emphasized that actors should thoroughly inspect the weapons they use while filming an action sequence to ensure that there are no barrels in the guns. This is something that Alec Baldwin failed to do, resulting in the tragic demise of Halyna Hutchins on the sets of Rust. A New Mexico judge dismissed the manslaughter case against Baldwin after it was found that the prosecutors had kept substantial evidence in the wrong file. This was allegedly done to hide the same from the My Sister’s Keeper actor’s legal team.

Alec Baldwin, who faced 18 months in prison after conviction, became emotional after learning this decision. Alec’s lawyers claimed the evidence was hidden and allegedly placed in the wrong file. According to a news report in TMZ, the Still Alice actor has filed a lawsuit against Special Prosecutor Kari Morrissey and Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza in the case. The armorer who was present on the sets of Rust was also sentenced to 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter in Halyna Hutchins’ death case.

