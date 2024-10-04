Fans threatened to boycott any new film without Depp, rallying under #NoJohnnyNoPirates. With no official word from Disney, the franchise faces a stormy future. Will Depp return?

Enter Ayo Edebiri, the rising star from The Bear, who became the target of fans’ frustrations when her name was tossed around as a potential replacement. “Ayo Edebiri, the woman Disney is considering to replace Johnny Depp,” read one furious post, followed by a not-so-subtle jab at her beliefs. The drama unfolded like a bad sequel: “It ain’t Depp, I ain’t watching,” declared one passionate viewer, channeling the spirit of Jack himself. Fans rallied under the banner of #NoJohnnyNoPirates, as if they were preparing for battle on the high seas.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing for Edebiri. Defenders popped up like scallywags trying to rescue a sinking ship. “It would be the only reason to tune in; the franchise is dead,” said one fan, while another tossed Edebiri a lifeline, admitting, “She’s a fine young actress, but let’s face it—no one can truly replace Depp.”

Disney’s bold move seemed to lean toward a female-led adventure, possibly featuring Edebiri as the infamous Irish pirate Anne Bonny. But the treasure map was getting murky. Fans were skeptical, echoing sentiments like, “If it’s not Captain Jack, it’s not worth my doubloons.”

Originally announced in 2011, Pirates of the Caribbean 6 faced delays that would make even Captain Hook roll his eyes. Depp’s exit, thanks to his infamous court battle with Amber Heard, created a whirlpool of uncertainty. Plans for a Margot Robbie-led spin-off surfaced but sank without a trace. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer later hinted at two scripts—one with Robbie and one without. But uncertainty loomed like a dark cloud over the Jolly Roger.

As the Pirates franchise sailed into uncharted waters, one thing became abundantly clear: fans were not ready to drop anchor on Depp’s legacy. Many still clung to the hope that Captain Jack Sparrow would ride the waves once more. Disney might be aiming for new horizons, but for a huge swath of the fandom, the heart of Pirates of the Caribbean will always belong to the clumsy, thieving, and brilliantly mad Captain Jack Sparrow. So, here’s to hoping that Depp returns to claim his rightful treasure—and keep the winds of adventure blowing strong!

