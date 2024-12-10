Alright, folks, Red One is officially coming to streaming, and it’s about time, as Christmas is very near. This holiday action flick, starring none other than Dwayne Johnson, is a holiday movie we didn’t know we needed. Imagine a special op teaming up with J.K. Simmons as Santa (yes, you heard it right) to save Christmas after the big guy gets kidnapped. Can we even imagine Johnson getting kidnapped? That’s hilarious. Throw in Chris Evans and Lucy Liu; we have a lineup worth cheering for. Released on November 15, Red One did face tough box office competition, but it’s ready to sleigh on streaming.

Red One Streaming Release Date

Mark your calendars because Red One is heading to Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, December 12. Yes, the network officially announced the streaming release date relatively earlier than expected. But honestly, it’s good that we’ll have something to look forward to this holiday. And if you missed Dwayne Johnson and J.K. Simmons saving Christmas on the big screen, now’s your chance to catch the action-comedy from the comfort of your couch. With just three days to go, it’s time to get cozy, grab some popcorn, and let the festive fun begin.

Will It Help Red One Achieve Box Office Success?

The early streaming release of Red One on Prime Video might be the lifeline this holiday action flick needed. Despite its theatrical run falling short of box office expectations, pulling in $163.9 million against a budget of $250 million, streaming can bring a fresh wave of attention.

Of course, it won’t move the needle for ticket sales, but it can probably gain exposure on Prime Video, further boosting its popularity and making it a holiday favorite. Streaming might not save the box office, but it could redeem the film’s legacy in the digital age.

