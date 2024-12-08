This scene’s magic with Captain America came from a prosthetic chin. Chris Evans was rocking a giant fake jaw to hide the beard he’d grown for Snowpiercer—and it’s honestly hilarious.

So, here’s the deal. That shawarma scene was filmed the day after the movie’s premiere, like, super last-minute. Tony Stark suggests the Avengers grab some shawarma, but Cap—supposed to be clean-shaven—is in trouble. Why? Evans had a full-on beard. They needed a fix fast. And what did they come up with? A massive prosthetic chin. Think Warren Beatty’s Dick Tracy level big. Evans had to cover it up with his hand during the scene, so he’s not eating shawarma like everyone else.

Now, this wasn’t just a random thing. Avengers: Infinity War’s home video gave us a behind-the-scenes look at the madness. Director Joss Whedon spilled the tea during a Marvel Directors’ Roundtable, explaining how it all went down. He said the cast had a quick break after all the press stuff, and a shawarma joint was nearby. Everyone was in, but Evans had the beard problem. The solution? He had a prosthetic jaw that barely worked but at least kept his beard under wraps.

But Evans wasn’t the only one dealing with physical chaos. Chris Hemsworth had recently slimmed down for In the Heart of the Sea, so his Thor costume didn’t fit. He had to hunch down and rely on his wig to hide the gap. The whole scene was a mess of actors scrambling to make it work.

Of course, this didn’t stop the jokes. Robert Downey Jr. couldn’t resist poking fun at Evans, hitting him with a “Chris, why the long face?” and even making an Elephant Man impression. And apparently, the prosthetic was so tight that it valued Evans’ mouth shut—no wonder he looked like he was in pain.

So yeah, next time you watch that post-credits shawarma scene, remember it’s not just an awkward moment for Cap—it’s a whole behind-the-scenes disaster turned into comedy gold. You have to love the things actors do to make it all look seamless.

