Jennifer Aniston found herself completely caught off guard when the news of her ex-husband Justin Theroux’s wedding to Nicole Brydon Bloom exploded online. For Aniston, it wasn’t just the suddenness of the nuptials in Mexico that left her stunned, it was also the realization that she hadn’t even received a simple heads-up, let alone a courtesy invitation.

Why Wasn’t Jennifer Aniston Invited?

Even though people close to the ‘Friends’ alum claimed that she was furious at being blindsided by the whole affair, RadarOnline has revealed that the real reason behind her exclusion was Theroux knowing she wouldn’t have a plus-one to bring in the event.

“Jen has told pals the first she knew of Justin’s wedding was when she read the news online – and is admitting she was furious with her former husband for not giving her a heads up, or even an invite as a courtesy,” a source said. “But she wasn’t invited or told about the proceedings because Justin knew there was no chance she would have a date to take along, and she’d have looked really out of place going on her own to her ex-husband’s wedding ceremony. That would have been tragic.”

A Familiar Heartbreak for Jennifer Aniston

The situation is nothing new for Aniston as it echoes a familiar heartache. Years ago, she watched as Brad Pitt, her first love, swiftly moved on with Angelina Jolie and started a family which she had once envisioned for herself.

Now, whispers from mutual friends suggest that Justin and Nicole are eager to begin their own journey toward parenthood, a reality that stings given Jennifer’s well-documented struggles with IVF and fertility treatments.

The source added, “Jen has also heard from mutual friends about their plans to start a family, which has been a tough pill for her to swallow, especially since she had always envisioned having children with Justin but now faces her own unmet dreams of motherhood. Knowing that a future pregnancy announcement is likely has been particularly challenging for her, rekindling feelings from past experiences.”

Jennifer Aniston Looking For A Fresh Start

Yet, rather than dwell on the past, Aniston is diving back into the dating pool, embracing what some of her closest confidants are calling “revenge romances.”

Jennifer is determined to remind the world and perhaps Theroux of the vibrant woman she is and has been stepping out with men outside of the Hollywood bubble, searching for a connection that isn’t tainted by the industry’s glare.

