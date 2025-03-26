Jennifer Aniston may have kept things amicable with ex-husband Justin Theroux, but when it came to his second wedding, she was nowhere to be seen, apparently because she never got the invite.

Theroux, now 53, tied the knot with 30-year-old actress Nicole Brydon Bloom earlier this month at an upscale Mexican beach resort. But the former Friends star reportedly wasn’t just left off the guest list, she wasn’t even told the wedding was happening and now, insiders claim that it was entirely at Bloom’s insistence.

Nicole Brydon Bloom Put Her Foot Down

Despite Theroux’s previous claims that he and Aniston have remained close since their 2017 split, Bloom wasn’t interested in sharing the spotlight with his famous ex.

An insider noted, “The hardest thing for Nicole was the enormous shadow that (Aniston) cast over her dream wedding. The most common question she was asked in the lead-up was if Jen would be going to the wedding.”

Eventually, the relentless speculation became unbearable for Bloom. They revealed, “In the end, Nicole banned all mention of Jennifer. Anyone working on that wedding was briefed that it would be ‘distasteful to mention previous attachments to the happy bride.'”

Jennifer Aniston’s Classy Reaction

Despite being blindsided, Aniston didn’t seem fazed by the surprise. While the Morning Show actress hadn’t expected the news, sources say she took it in stride and was among the first to congratulate the newlyweds.

“Yes, it took her by surprise, but they have maintained a close friendship, and she is happy for him that he has found true love,” a source admitted.

“She cannot help but be somewhat reminiscent of what they had together, but she knows what a good man he is, and she thinks that his new wife is wonderful,” the insider added. “This gives Jennifer hope that her Prince Charming is out there.”

However, another mole debunked any suggestion that the Friends star had been left upset by the news, stating, “Nobody should feel bad for Jen, she’s fine. She’s loved and lost like the rest of us, but her life is still pretty good. If she ends up with anyone down the line, that would be beautiful.”

Jennifer Aniston’s Cozy Dinner Date with Pedro Pascal

And that possibility may not be so far off. The actress was recently spotted enjoying a cozy, hours-long dinner with The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal at West Hollywood’s Sunset Tower Hotel. They arrived separately and left separately, but not before sharing a warm conversation outside.

NEW: Jennifer Aniston leaving the sunset tower hotel with pedro pascal on March 23, 2025 pic.twitter.com/AvarzlCnxI — CarolMatos (@jenanistoworld) March 23, 2025

While romance rumors are swirling, some suspect their dinner had more to do with business than pleasure. Pascal has been rumored to be joining The Morning Show for its upcoming fourth season, something Aniston and her co-star Reese Witherspoon playfully suggested during the Critics Choice Awards.

