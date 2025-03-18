Jennifer Aniston has long been the reigning queen of Apple TV+, pouring her heart into ‘The Morning Show’ as both its award-winning star and co producer. But now, things are getting heated up behind the scenes as Hollywood is apparently gearing up for a battle of the streaming titans, with all eyes now shifted to Ellen Pompeo.

The 55-year-old’s upcoming Hulu series, Good American Family, is already generating major buzz ahead of its March 19 debut and truth be told, the ‘Friends’ alum is not celebrating the competition.

Jennifer Aniston vs Ellen Pompeo: A Rivalry Decades In The Making

Insiders whisper that Aniston, 56, has invested everything into season 4 of The Morning Show, yet there’s a sense of unease creeping in. The reason? Well! It’s Pompeo who is stepping onto her turf with a high-profile, eight-episode thriller.

An insider noted, “Jen’s feeling threatened and looking nervously over her shoulder at Ellen, who she’s avoided like the plague for decade.”

The friction between the two isn’t new. Hollywood has long noted the silent rivalry between Aniston and Pompeo, tracing it back to the early 2000s when one career soared just as the other began its next chapter. As Friends wrapped up its legendary 10-season run, Grey’s Anatomy was making waves with Pompeo front and center.

Industry insiders have observed how the duo, despite overlapping social circles and shared professional connections, have never truly clicked. That distance has only widened over the years, and now, with both actresses headlining major streaming projects in 2025, Aniston is keeping a watchful eye on the competition.

The Mark Duplass factor

Meanwhile, what has added more to the drama is the fact that Aniston’s Morning Show co-star and close friend Mark Duplass has taken on the leading role in Pompeo’s Good American Family and this wasn’t just a random casting decision.

“Jen wants Mark to be successful and a bigger star, but it’s kind of annoying that Ellen decided to pick one of Jen’s closest collaborators to be in this show with her – and it really was Ellen’s choice,” a source said. “Jen and Ellen are both playing the long game with their careers. There’s always going to be some awkward overlap between them because they’re so fundamentally similar as people.”

The series itself, inspired by the chilling Natalia Grace case, explores a family’s disturbing realization that the Ukrainian girl they adopted, believed to have dwarfism, may actually be an adult woman masquerading as a child.

With Pompeo serving as an executive producer and stepping outside her long-standing Grey’s Anatomy persona, the project has all the makings of a major hit.

