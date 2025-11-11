Predator: Badlands, the seventh installment in the Predator franchise, is now playing in theaters and has earned rave reviews from both critics and audiences. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the sci-fi action film holds an impressive 85% critics’ score and an even higher 95% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. At the box office, it has already grossed $79.3 million worldwide (Box Office Mojo) and continues to perform strongly.

Longtime fans of the franchise know that the Predator films share a connection with the Alien universe through the Alien vs. Predator crossover titles, and Predator: Badlands is no exception. The film subtly ties into that world, as Elle Fanning’s character, Thia, is created by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, a name familiar from previous Alien movies. Keep reading to discover why Aliens director James Cameron’s name appears in the credits of Predator: Badlands.

Why James Cameron’s Name Appears In Predator: Badlands Credits?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, while preparing to shoot Predator: Badlands in New Zealand, director Dan Trachtenberg received an invitation from legendary filmmaker James Cameron himself. During their meeting, Dan Trachtenberg shared his vision and plans for the new Predator film, and James Cameron offered his stamp of approval, a gesture that gave the Prey director a major confidence boost.

Later, during post-production, Dan Trachtenberg once again spoke with James Cameron, who candidly admitted that he had initially doubted the concept. However, after watching the film, the Avatar director told him that he had truly pulled it off. As a mark of gratitude and respect, Dan Trachtenberg included a special “thank you” to James Cameron in the credits of Predator: Badlands.

What Is Predator: Badlands All About?

The film follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who forms an unexpected alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning), a damaged synthetic owned by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Together, the duo undertakes a dangerous journey across the wastelands in search of the ultimate enemy.

