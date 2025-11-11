Had a film like Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another been released in the pre-COVID era, it would likely have been declared a clear box office hit. While it remains uncertain whether the action thriller will fully recover its production costs, cinephiles across the world have still thronged theaters to witness their favorite star on the big screen in a well-made film. With a current global haul of $196.7 million, the film is now looking to surpass the $200 million milestone before wrapping up its theatrical run.

As of now, Paul Thomas Anderson’s directorial venture stands among the top 20 highest-grossing films of 2025, trailing just behind Snow White ($205.7 million), as per Box Office Mojo. The critically acclaimed title has also surpassed the lifetime earnings of one of David Fincher’s underrated early 2000s thrillers, the 2002 film Panic Room, starring Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart. Let’s see how the two films stack up at the global box office.

One Battle After Another vs. Panic Room – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

North America: $69.3 million

International: $127.4 million

Worldwide: $196.7 million

Panic Room – Box Office Summary

North America: $96.4 million

International: $100 million

Worldwide: $196.4 million

As the numbers suggest, One Battle After Another has edged past Panic Room by approximately $300K at the worldwide box office. It’ll be interesting to see how much further Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest release climbs before concluding its theatrical run.

Crucial Box Office Window Before Digital Release

Reportedly, One Battle After Another is set to arrive on digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV on November 14, 2025. With just three days left before its digital release, this period will be crucial for the film’s worldwide box office performance, as audience footfalls are expected to decline once it becomes available for streaming.

What Is One Battle After Another About?

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

One Battle After Another – Official Trailer

