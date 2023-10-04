Director Cal Brunker, returning to helm the project “Paw Patrol -The Mighty” after the first film, has talked about how this installment is going to be different from the previous one.

Brunker and the creative team aimed to give each pup unique superhero powers that resonate with their personalities.

Additionally, the newly introduced Mighty Pups’ vehicles can reach top speeds in an instant, enhancing the film’s action.

Brunker said: “We were looking for superhero powers that dovetailed into something personal for the pups.”

He also points to the newly christened Mighty Pups’ vehicles, which can launch to top speeds in a fraction of a second, as another turbo-charged element introduced in this film.

He added: “We have all new vehicles for the Mighty Pups that complement their superpowers, with a futuristic feel, new colors, and incredible functionality — all powered by the pups. As power surges and glows through their new superhero suits, they can slam their hands on the vehicle, transfer the power, and bring their rides to roaring life.”

Embracing the scale of the film, Brunker says, “This one really ups the ante. The most exciting part of making a superhero story is that it allowed us to raise the stakes with bigger action and more visual excitement.”

Joining the franchise is Taraji P. Henson, portraying the villainous ‘Victoria Vance’, a scientist who poses a formidable challenge to the PAW Patrol.

The comedy-adventure also showcases the comedic talents of Marsai Martin, who returns to voice ‘Liberty’, a long-haired miniature Dachshund and dedicated PAW Patrol fan introduced in the previous film.

Lil Rel Howery takes on the role of ‘Sam Stringer’, a charming and modern news anchor who becomes the new voice of Adventure City.

Famed comedian/actor Chris Rock briefly lends his voice to one of Humdinger’s beloved kitties, thanks to the magical crystals from the meteor, granting it the power of speech.

Produced by Paramount Pictures and Viacom 18 studios, ‘PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie’ is set to release across India on October 13 in English, Hindi.

