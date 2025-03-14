Millie Bobby Brown has grown up in the public eye, going from a child star in Stranger Things to a full-fledged Hollywood actress and producer. Her rise to fame was meteoric, with standout performances in Enola Holmes, Godzilla vs. Kong, and most recently, The Electric State. However, beyond the glamour of Hollywood, Brown has built a life away from the spotlight.

At 21, she is now married to Jake Bongiovi, the son of legendary musician Jon Bon Jovi. The couple leads a quieter life on a farm, where they care for a vast number of animals. But despite her attempts to keep things low-key, she remains under intense public scrutiny. Every move she makes is analyzed from her fashion choices to even her grocery shopping. Recently, this attention led to a bizarre situation when people started assuming she was pregnant, all because of a seemingly innocent shopping trip. Now, Brown has set the record straight about how the rumors started and what actually happened.

Millie Bobby Brown’s shopping of nappies and bottles sparked the pregnancy rumors

Millie Bobby Brown recently addressed the pregnancy speculation that spread after she was spotted buying baby products. While most people can grab a pack of nappies or baby bottles without raising eyebrows, celebrities don’t have that luxury. During an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, Brown revealed how her animal love led to the unexpected misunderstanding.

“Jake had to draw the line at some point kind of because we were bringing in these goats that sleep in our bed and they were in diapers,” she said. “People started thinking I was pregnant because I was buying bottles and nappies and all the things,” Brown explained that she and Bongiovi have built a rescue sanctuary that now houses over 25 farm animals, including goats, cows, donkeys, and 33 dogs. Some of the younger animals require special care, leading her to purchase items typically associated with newborn babies.

While the couple is dedicated to their furry family members, Brown has also expressed her deep desire to start a human family one day. Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she shared how important motherhood is to her. For now, though, her “babies” are of the four-legged variety, and while the pregnancy rumors may have been false, her nurturing instincts are very much real.

