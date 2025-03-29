Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown decided that the Miami Open wasn’t just about tennis, it was also a prime opportunity for some over-the-top PDA. The young couple who were seated cozily between his famous parents, Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley, turned up the romance dial, much to the awkward dismay of their VIP box companions.

PDA Overload, Parents Beware

Jake, 22, gazed adoringly at Millie, 21, before diving in for a smooch, while she wrapped herself around his arms like a love-struck koala. Meanwhile, Jon Bon Jovi, the rock legend himself, found something more interesting to look at, and Dorothea, well, she might have been rethinking her decision to come at all.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi at the Miami Open today 🎾 pic.twitter.com/yrbcNzWZpv — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) March 28, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Courtside Looks

Dressed to impress and to serve a little preppy romance, the Enola Holmes star rocked a red-and-white striped sundress, complete with a white sweater draped effortlessly over her shoulders, red flowers in her hair, and cat-eye sunglasses to seal the deal.

Jake, on the other hand, kept it cool and simple with a black T-shirt and sleek shades, because nothing says “rockstar offspring” like looking effortlessly nonchalant. Speaking of rockstars, Jon Bon Jovi sported a gray tee, aviators, and a pink trucker hat, while Dorothea kept things Western chic in a white button-down with lace details and a sun hat to complete the ensemble.

A Strategic Seat Swap

Jon and Dorothea, perhaps realizing that their seats had transformed into the “third wheel section,” made the executive decision to scoot closer to each other. And surprise! The longtime couple was spotted sharing a sweet moment of their own.

Things To Do in Miami with Families, watching tennis 🎾 American Rock star Bon Jovi and his famous daughter-in-law Millie Bobby brown + Jake Bongiovi #MiamiOpen 📸 : Miami Open IG pic.twitter.com/hP9xpomukn — Chewy Veetton (@bebem00m00) March 28, 2025

This wasn’t Jake and Millie’s first time turning a family outing into a public love fest. Last summer, they turned up the heat in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, canoodling in full view of his parents during their honeymoon. And let’s not forget their secret wedding in May 2024, a low-key yet romantic affair followed by a grand Tuscan celebration four months later.

Since getting together in 2021 and making things official with an engagement in May 2023, these two have been living their best, PDA-filled life. And, as Millie put it herself in a swoon-worthy wedding caption, “Forever and always, your wife.”

