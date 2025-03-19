Millie Bobby Brown has spilled the tea on her love life, and honestly, it’s the kind of relatable drama we all secretly live for.

The 21-year-old actress popped into Call Her Daddy last week, and let’s just say she did not hold back. From behind-the-scenes Stranger Things moments to the inside scoop on her romance with Jake Bongiovi, she laid it all out. And, in a plot twist no one saw coming, she confessed that their love story almost got cut short because of—wait for it—an airport pickup.

The Airport Pickup That Almost Ended It All

Yep, you read that right. Apparently, guys picking her up from the airport gives her the ick. And when Jake rolled up to collect her, she nearly called it quits right then and there.

“I met him and I walked through the airport and usually this is a huge ick for me – just men picking me up from the airport makes me sick,” the ‘Enola Holmes’ star said.

The thought of Jake standing there with a sign? Absolutely not. In her own words, Millie said, “No, no, no, are you kidding me? I would’ve turned by to TSA and been like check me – like actually get me a boarding pass, get me on the next plane, I am never speaking to you ever again. I’m sorry I can’t bear it. A sign? A sign? Are you a chauffeur?”

Just imagine ghosting someone before the first date… at the terminal.

From Airport Ick to Fairytale Ending

Things might have not looked much promising for the duo while at the airport, but lucky for Jake (and Millie’s future self), she pushed past the airport horror and gave him a chance.

Fast forward, and the two are now married, living their best fairytale life after saying “I do” in a dreamy Tuscan wedding. Not bad for a guy who almost lost it all over baggage claim etiquette.

Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Millie Bobby Brown’s Etiquette

Fans were absolutely eating up the interview, flooding the YouTube comments with love.

One fan commented, “I always liked Millie. She was really honest and forthcoming in this interview! You can tell that not living in L.A. was the best decision for her. She is so down to earth. I hope she continues acting for many years to come. She truly is a talented actress. This was a great interview! Thank you!”

Another supporter added, “Millie is so sweet and genuinely funny, I do not understand why people give her such a hard time. This was a great interview!” And someone else chimed in: “Awe Millie’s such a light and genuine so glad she got on the pod!” While a fourth complimented: “This was like actually incredible I love her so much more after this.”

