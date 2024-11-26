According to the new reports, the former X-Factor judge, who is Liam Payne’s ex, has been dealing with a lot and her life perspective’ has “totally changed” forever following the One Direction star’s death.

Cheryl Cole Has Focused On Shielding Her Son Since Liam Payne’s Death

Insiders have stated that ever since Liam Payne died on October 16, the 41-year-old has focused on shielding their seven-year-old son Bear from the harsh realities of life.

Even though the former power couple parted ways in 2018, they remained on good terms while co-parenting their son. She was said to be “devastated” at the singer’s funeral last week.

Cheryl Cole Has Reflected On How Greif Has Changed Her Life

Cheryl has endured several heartbreaking losses in recent years, including the death of her Girls Aloud bandmate, Sarah Harding, as well as her childhood friend and soccer star, John Courtney, in 2005. Last year, she reflected on how grief has shaped her life in a strange interview that has resurfaced since Payne’s passing.

“A lot of conversations we had before (Harding) left sparked a different perspective for me, and I’ll carry that,” Cole told the Daily Mail then. “She wasn’t ready to leave, and I think, ‘Well, I’m still here.’ I’ve got the gift of life to live still, and I’ll do it with her in mind. It does shift a lot of things in your own heart.”

She further admitted that Harding’s death brought her closer to her former bandmates, adding, “With the loss and our age, we just appreciate and love each other so much more. We always have loved each other. But it’s just a different, there’s a different depth to it all now.”

Cheryl Cole Is Trying To Hold Up After Liam Payne’s Death

Cheryl is reportedly doing her best to stay strong for their son while she copes with her grief over Payne’s death, reports Radar Online.

“As I try to navigate this earth-shattering event and work through my grief at this indescribably painful time. I’d like to remind everyone that we have lost a human being kindly,” she addressed her anguish after Payne’s tragic passing.

“Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend, and a father to our seven-year-old son,” Cheryl added. “A son now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial)

The former pop star now faces the upheaval task of keeping Payne’s memory alive for her son while also shielding him from the tragic details of his drug-related death.

A source close to Radar Online said, “Cheryl has been out of the limelight for years quietly bringing up her son Bear, but this news has sent her even more introverted. She’s not replying to loved ones and family’s text messages and just cannot stop weeping. She has no idea how to break this news to Bear or explain it.”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Matthew Perry Lost His Short Middle Finger When He Was A Kid?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News