Hollywood’s most versatile actor and philanthropist, Keanu Reeves is not only known for his acting skills but also for many of his acts of generosity. It is now being said that, the actor took his Matrix Resurrection crew members along with his family members, for a paid trip to the film’s world premiere event in December.

Advertisement

Read on to know all the deets about the actor’s latest good deed that he did for his close ones. Below is everything you need to know

Advertisement

According to the latest reports by The Hollywood Reporter, actor Keanu Reeves along with his family took his representatives and all his crew members from his recent release The Matrix Resurrection, for the film’s world premiere which was held in San Francisco last month (December). From his managers to the film’s stunt performers and makeup artists, Keanu took them all on a trip and took care of all the expenses.

It’s said that Keanu Reeves took them all to San Francisco via a private jet, and paid for their accommodation at a hotel, and their tickets for The Matrix Ressurection‘s premiere. The reports also claims that Reeves also arranged a special post-premiere brunch for all his members during the trip.

Chad Stahelski who is the director of John Wick and Keanu’s close friend, Chad Stahelski was one of the guests for the trip. The director told The Hollywood Reporter, “He flew a bunch of us up here. He’s incredibly generous. In the audience tonight will be so many people that helped him, from his martial art trainers to jiu-jitsu trainers to hair and makeup to his stunt crew. He makes sure that his friends and family are here. He’s epic.”

Isn’t Keanu just the best?!

Keanu Reeves made his entry in Hollywood through his debut film, titled One Step Away. The actor was recently seen reprising his lead role in The Matrix Resurrection.

For more such amazing updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Ben Affleck Calls Justice League The ‘Worst Experience’; Opens Up On Losing Interest In Directing The Batman, “Started To Realize It’s Not Worth It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube