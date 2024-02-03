Kanye West has wiped off his Instagram feed again. He left us in disbelief with the explicit images of his wife, Bianca Censori. It seemed a birthday special tribute as his profile flaunted his love for his ladylove. And so does his phone wallpaper that features one of the racy images. Scroll below for all the details!

Bianca is known for her bizarre fashion choices. She left little to the imagination during her birthday weekend in a skimpy bikini top in Las Vegas. Ye shared a string of her photographs where she was dressed in sultry outfits, flaunting her curvy figure. She also recently grabbed the eyeballs over her braless look in a white top with “wet” written over it.

Kanye West’s wallpaper features Bianca Censori

If one remembers, Kanye West shared an explicit image of his wife in a black outfit on his Instagram. She wore a tiny bikini top and paired it with a black corset bodysuit. The outfit was completed with a long black coat and slicked-back wet hair.

It looks like Kanye West couldn’t get over the sensuous avatar of his new wife, so he’s saved it as his phone wallpaper. He shared a picture of his screengrab on his Instagram stories.

Guess Bianca Censori’s wallpaper?

The picture also witnessed Bianca Censori’s wallpaper, an image of Kanye with his face covered by a mask.

Take a look at his story below:

Kanye shared his wallpaper and Bianca’s wallpaper pic.twitter.com/SzYBkPCYdd — Donda Times (@dondatimes) February 3, 2024

Bianca Censori models for Yeezy

Meanwhile, Bianca recently modeled for Ye’s fashion brand, Yeezy. He shared a video of his wifey dressed in a sheer black catsuit. She left fans in disbelief yet again as she wore nothing beneath it. In the viral clip, Censori was surrounded by five other models on the runway. Netizens were disgusted with her revealing avatar.

Family unhappy with Bianca’s looks

As per several media portals, family members of Bianca Censori are very unhappy with her revealing fashion choices. They feel Kanye West is controlling her and feel highly embarrassed yet uncomfortable with her clothes.

Bianca Censori married Kanye West in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills on December 20, 2022. He was previously with reality star Kim Kardashian. They share four children – North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint.

