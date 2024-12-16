50 Cent had previously vowed to create a documentary about Sean Diddy Combs following the severe sexual conduct allegations against the Bad Boy music mogul. However, it now appears the project will be more challenging than expected. The 49-year-old rapper became one of Combs’ most vocal critics as allegations against him began to surface, expressing his concerns about the disgraced rapper’s apparent downfall.

50 Cent On Why Making the Documentary Has Become Difficult

In an interview on GMA3, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, explained that the documentary had become challenging due to the constant emergency of new accusations and events. He described it as an “octopus” with many different aspects and developments.

50 Cent admitted that he never anticipated the scale of accusations, noting, “I don’t think anyone could have anticipated this many accusations and things that have taken place.” The 21 Questions singer stayed closely informed on the developing situation, including the new accusation against Jay-Z.

He stirred up controversy when he appeared to take a jab at the rapper by posting on Instagram about the Super Bowl, a major event where Jay-Z’s team has influence over the Halftime Show. It is unclear though, if 50 Cent intends to address the allegations against the other celebrities in his planned documentary.

50 Cent posted this AI video on his IG 😄 pic.twitter.com/7Z62RKpo6f — Hovhannes Mkhitaryan (@hovinthenorth) December 11, 2024

Sean Diddy Combs & His Never-Ending Lawsuits

The allegations against the 55-year-old began to emerge in late October last year when his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against him, which was settled within a day. Since then, the rapper has continued to deny the claims as more civil lawsuits have been stacked against him. A video later surfaced showing Combs physically assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway, an incident he ultimately took full responsibility for.

A 2016 surveillance video obtained by CNN shows Sean “Diddy” Combs violently grab, shove, drag and kick his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura during an altercation in a hotel in California. https://t.co/qgD40mRPtQ pic.twitter.com/1u7qJgn3mC — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) May 17, 2024

Following his arrest on sex trafficking charges, Combs has been held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. Additional lawsuits continued to flood in as he remained in jail, with Texas attorney Tony Buzbee promising to file over 100 complaints on behalf of his clients, some of which would implicate other A-lister stars. As of now, Jay-Z and Kanye West have been accused alongside Combs, though both have denied the allegations.

Netflix Has Acquired the Rights of the Documentary

Netflix secured the rights to 50 Cent‘s project, which is currently in development. Alexandria Stapleton is attached as director. In a statement to Variety, she said, “This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far.”

Stapleton added, “We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’ story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Is The Lord Of The Rings Getting A New Trilogy? All We Know So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News