Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s secret romance is out in the open, and they made sure to show it off with a steamy kiss at a San Fernando In-N-Out. The moment marked their first public display of affection since the affair rumors started swirling.

The pair, who have been subjected to intense rumors regarding an affair that allegedly contributed to the end of their respective marriages, couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they kissed in the car. The duo later embraced outside the vehicle.

Hugh Jackman’s Casual Outing & PDA

Jackman, 56, who separated from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, in September 2023, looked casual in a black tee and jeans, while Foster, 49, wore an oversized blouse and jeans.

This intimate moment came shortly after Jackman attended one of Foster’s performances of Once Upon A Mattress in Los Angeles. The couple was seen holding hands on a date in Santa Monica.

Sutton Foster’s Divorce & New Relationship

Foster, who filed for an uncontested divorce from her husband, Ted Griffin, in October 2023, had been married to the Ocean’s screenwriter for a decade.

Fans had long speculated about her closeness with Jackman, especially after their onstage chemistry during their Broadway run of The Music Man. Rumors of an affair began to swirl, with Foster and Jackman allegedly fueling them with their off-stage interactions.

Furness, who has remained largely silent about the breakup, was reportedly blindsided by the affair despite suspicions. Sources say she was particularly upset with Jackman’s close friends, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, for not speaking up sooner about the rumored relationship. “They kept their lips sealed out of loyalty to Hugh,” a source claimed.

“Now she is seething with rage over being the last to know, Deb feels blindsided. She has a memory like a steel trap and isn’t afraid to use it. Debs feels cheated by all three because someone could have told her what was happening and they all chose to keep their mouths shut,” they added. Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s public outing signals the start of a new chapter for the couple.

