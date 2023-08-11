Heart of Stone co-stars Alia Bhatt and Gal Gadot recently appeared in the IMDb exclusive segment “On The Scene.” Getting candid about their computer hacking choreography on screen, the duo revealed their tips and tricks on acing the role with strategic improvisation. This is a rare glimpse of the pair’s adorable chemistry before audiences witness them in action.

Gadot, who plays Rachel Stone, says, “We each have our own methods. Everyone is hypersensitive not to want it to look like a monkey trying to work on a computer. On the one hand, you must be coherent in your typing. On the other hand, you have to be super focused. I do math exercises while typing my entire family’s name. That’s how I can type super quickly and easily. But Alia has a better method!”

Bhatt, who plays Keya Dhawan, explains, “What gives me my focused face is an amalgamation of confusion, stress and focus. I type out a song and throw in a couple of numbers in between. I thought they would tell me what to do, but when I came, there was a computer in front of me, and I was instructed to just type and make it quick. That was a great moment for me to enjoy singing my song while typing it.”

Bhatt adds how fond she is of Gadot, “She is extremely warm, extremely kind. She cares about every single person. That caring personality reflects in her eyes.”

Reciprocating Bhatt’s endearment for her, Gadot reveals, “She is hilarious. She has a dry sense of humour, which I really appreciate and enjoy. Plus, she is so good at what she does. It’s only a matter of time before everyone will hear about her.”

