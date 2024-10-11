Celebrity crushes are a guilty pleasure for many, and it’s no surprise that handsome hunks in celebrities like Channing Tatum and Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, are often at the top of those lists. Both actors are known for their impressive physiques, action-packed roles, and undeniable charm and good looks. Tatum, who gained massive success with his smooth dance movies in Magic Mike, has long been a heartthrob. At the same time, The Rock’s combination of rugged muscle and infectious personality makes him equally irresistible. Interestingly, The Rock once revealed that he has a celebrity crush, none other than Tatum himself.

Despite Johnson’s loyalty to his wife, the actor couldn’t help himself from having a big man crush. Although he has a household name for himself in the film industry, starring in blockbuster projects like The Fast and the Furious, Moana, Jumanji, and Baywatch. During a throwback interview with E! News, Johnson said, “He is, according to some, and one People magazine, the Sexiest Man Alive. And the truth is, and I can say this because I’m very comfortable in my manhood and sexuality, he is a very sexy guy. He’s a good-looking guy.”

He further admired Tatum and shared that he loves and is like a brother to him. Johnson even teased Tatum for having “nice eyes” and admitted that “he got lost in my eyes.”

Sadly, Tatum doesn’t feel the same way. When asked by the Step-Up actor about the actor he wanted to sleep with, it was Geroge Clooney. Tatum said in a previous interview with The Sun, “I’ve spent time with George Clooney, and he’s the most interesting man on the planet. He can do it all. I guess what I’m saying is I’d have sex with him.”

