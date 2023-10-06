Canadian rapper Drake is well known for his unique blend of hip-hop, R&B, and pop influences and his introspective and emotionally resonant lyrics. Over the years, he has released a string of highly successful albums and singles, including “Take Care,” “Nothing Was the Same,” “Views,” and “Scorpion.”

More than three months after introducing the world to the phrase “For All the Dogs,” Drake has finally released a new album. As fans are in a jubilant mood, the rapper has dropped a shocking announcement for all his fans. He said that he is taking a break from music to focus on his health.

Drake recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Sound 42, wherein he said, “I probably won’t make music for a little bit. I’m gonna be real with you: I need to focus on my health, first and foremost. … Nothing crazy, but just, like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life.”

The God’s Plan singer revealed he has been having the “craziest problems” with his stomach “for years” and will now take the time to address them. “I need to focus on my health, and I need to get right, and I’m going to do that. So, I’ma lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is,” he continued, adding that he might be gone for “maybe a year,” he said.

It’s noteworthy that in his latest album, “For All the Dogs,” Drake addresses the past controversy involving Millie Bobby Brown in his track titled “Another Late Night.” As fans may recall, a few years ago, both of them made headlines when it was revealed that Drake had been regarded as “a great friend and a great role model” by the young actress.

Despite the age gap between the two stars, their friendship raised questions among some. However, back in 2018, Millie Bobby Brown addressed such concerns by expressing that it felt “weird” to spotlight their “lovely friendship” rather than directing attention to more pressing real-world issues. She wrote, “I’m very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U dont get to choose that for me.”

In “Another Late Night,” Drake takes a similar approach by calling out “weirdos” in his comments “talkin’ ’bout some Millie Bobby” before imagining what would happen if those same “weirdos” brought their “jokes up to the gang.” The verse goes, “My bank account is magnolia, Milly rockin’, ayy. Weirdos in my comments talkin’ ’bout some Millie Bobby, look. Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin’. Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes. Open up that shit, it’s jaw droppin’, really shockin’, ayy. I ain’t pretty flacko, bitch, this s*it get really rocky, ayy.”

