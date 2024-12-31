Cillian Murphy’s dedication to his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer wasn’t just emotional but downright extreme. According to his co-star Emily Blunt, Murphy went to next-level lengths to transform for the role.

How extreme, you ask? Well, the man literally ate just one almond a day to shed the weight required to portray the emaciated physicist. Yes, you read that right—one almond. That’s not just dieting, alright.

Emily Blunt alluded to this during an interview with Extra (via Hindustan Times), describing how Murphy was “so emaciated” from the grueling weight loss process. Her words clearly indicate that the actor wasn’t just slimming down—he was radically altering his physique.