Cillian Murphy’s dedication to his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Oppenheimer wasn’t just emotional but downright extreme. According to his co-star Emily Blunt, Murphy went to next-level lengths to transform for the role.
How extreme, you ask? Well, the man literally ate just one almond a day to shed the weight required to portray the emaciated physicist. Yes, you read that right—one almond. That’s not just dieting, alright.
Emily Blunt alluded to this during an interview with Extra (via Hindustan Times), describing how Murphy was “so emaciated” from the grueling weight loss process. Her words clearly indicate that the actor wasn’t just slimming down—he was radically altering his physique.
And while the specifics of his diet remain primarily under wraps, it’s safe to assume it wasn’t fun. Murphy himself even confessed earlier this year that the role required him to embody a “very slim, almost emaciated” silhouette, which he perfected with some hardcore dieting and a tailored costume.
But here’s the kicker: Murphy wasn’t exactly living the Oppenheimer life of martinis and cigarettes (though those were part of the historical physicist’s reported habits). Instead, he had to get creative with how he shed the pounds. “I love acting with my body,” Cillian told The New York Times, adding that his body had to “fit” the very specific look of the role.
The drastic diet wasn’t without its consequences, though.
Murphy admitted that he almost fell into unhealthy habits, pushing himself “a touch too far.” It’s easy to compete with yourself in the process, but that’s not a healthy mindset. So, a lesson learned: don’t try to one-up yourself in the weight loss game.
Okay, let’s talk Oppenheimer—this flick is a wild ride. Christopher Nolan takes you deep into the life of the physicist who helped create the atomic bomb and Cillian Murphy. He straight-up crushes it. His dedication to his extreme diet shows in every frame—pure commitment. On top of that, he’s got an epic crew backing him up: Emily Blunt as his wife, plus Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh. It’s a powerhouse cast for a powerhouse story.
So, next time you think about dieting, remember: Cillian Murphy literally ate one almond a day for the sake of his craft. That’s pure dedication.
