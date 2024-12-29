Alright, let’s go full throttle, because Cillian Murphy isn’t here for the bland, generic interviews—he’s keeping it real and revealing his heart in the process.

In a chat with The Independent (via Hindustan Times), Murphy straight-up dropped that Interstellar is the one Christopher Nolan film he wishes he could’ve been in. Let that sink in. Not Inception, not The Dark Knight. Nope. It’s the 2014 sci-fi tearjerker about wormholes, time, and McConaughey crying in space.

But Murphy’s not mad about missing out. “I adore Interstellar just because I find it so emotional. I remember seeing it in the cinema when I had little kids. It just had a big impact on me. It broke my heart. I love watching his films when I’m not in them because you don’t have to freak out about the size of your ears or whatever,” he admitted.

And who wouldn’t? That movie rips your heart out, tucks it into a spaceship, and sends it into the cosmos.

The real kicker here: Cillian doesn’t even need to be in Nolan’s films to get his mind blown. He’s got this chill thing about watching them without worrying if his ears are too big for the camera (classic actor insecurities).

Now, if you’re wondering what films Murphy would pair with Oppenheimer, you better buckle up. He’s serving a killer double feature: Interstellar for the philosophical, emotional ride, and then Dunkirk if you’re into some hardcore war drama but want to keep it snappy.

“You could go Interstellar, which is very… explores similar scientific, physic themes. Or you could watch Dunkirk, which is also set in World War II. Dunkirk is shorter, so that might be a good match ‘cause it’s like an hour-and-a-half, and then you can go into (Oppenheimer),” he said.

So yeah, Interstellar makes you cry over space-time paradoxes, and Dunkirk makes you sweat bullets over WWII heroism. Either way, you’ll be emotionally wrecked in the best way possible.

Speaking of Dunkirk, this film isn’t just about war—it’s about survival. Directed by Nolan, it brought the intensity of the Dunkirk evacuation to life, starring Hardy, Styles, and Murphy, who plays a soldier trapped in the chaos.

Meanwhile, Interstellar is a whole other kind of chaos—one that’s way more philosophical. But with Nolan at the helm, it’s still packed with nail-biting tension, even if you’re not dodging bullets on the beaches of France.

And then, there’s Oppenheimer. Oh, Oppenheimer.

Murphy’s out here slaying as the man who gave birth to the atomic bomb, and it’s no surprise it’s yet another Nolan masterpiece. He’s taking the lead role, and let’s be real—Oppenheimer is probably the most emotionally draining film of the year, so naturally, Murphy’s killing it.

Whether he’s dealing with love, time, or bombs, the man’s emotional range could probably power an entire Interstellar wormhole.

In the end, whether it’s dodging bullets in Dunkirk or contemplating the meaning of existence in Interstellar, Cillian Murphy’s got the Nolan universe on lock. Missing Interstellar? Sure, it stings. But at least he gets to watch it and cry just like the rest of us. And we love him for it.

