Chris Rock found himself in another uncomfortable situation over the weekend. According to Page Six, the renowned comedian abruptly walked off stage during his comedy set at billionaire Anthony Pratt’s Christmas party. His gig allegedly ended abruptly after he cracked a controversial joke: “Our new push will be outer space. We’ll put all the Mexicans on the rockets.”

Possible Reason Why Chris Rock Walked Off Stage

Chris Rock appeared to notice something during the set that the audience did not, which seemed to unsettle him, reports The New York Post’s Cindy Adams, who attended the event. The 59-year-old stated he wasn’t supposed to be filmed, recorded, or involved in anything prohibited. He then pushed his way through the crowd, heading straight for the exit without offering any explanation.

Adams also noted that Rock left without hesitation and never returned to the event. After the comedian’s surprise departure, Keith Urban took the stage and entertained guests with a performance that lasted for an hour and a half.

Chris Rock’s Infamous 2022 Oscar Incident

Chris Rock has maintained a relatively low profile since the infamous slap incident at the 2022 Oscars. The episode occurred after Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, saying, “Jada, I love you, G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” referencing Demi Moore’s look in the 1997 film G.I. Jane.

While Smith initially laughed, his reaction quickly shifted, leading to the now-infamous moment. Jada, who has alopecia, was visibly upset after Rock’s joke, and Smith, enraged, shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.”

In a moment of intense confrontation, The Pursuit of Happiness star stormed the stage and slapped Rock. The funnyman, taken aback, responded with, “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s–t out of me,” before explaining that it was “just a G.I. Jane joke.”

However, the Hollywood star was undeterred, shouting again, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.” Although the actor issued an apology and resigned from the academy, he was subsequently banned from attending any Academy events for ten years.

