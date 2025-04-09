The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has created quite a chaos ever since the actress filed a lawsuit, accusing him of s*xual harassment. Following this, the It Ends With Us actor/director sued her for a $400 million lawsuit. However, in Lively’s initial lawsuit, the Gossip Girl alum had alleged that Baldoni had added many new scenes, including the baby delivery moment in which he hired one of her friends as her OBGYN and kept the area crowded and chaotic, and lacked the protections that should be there while shooting any n*de scenes.

Now, in a recent interview, the actor who played Dr. Dunbar, Adam Mondschein, opened up about those allegations and refuted them. He shared his side of the story, that might put Lively’s statement in a false position. It seems her claims were some twisted facts.

Adam Mondschein told Page Six that Blake Lively mischaracterized their on-screen scene and said, “I’m not going to speculate as to Ms. Lively’s motivations for mentioning me in the complaint. Needless to say, my experience working with her is very different than the one she described in her lawsuit.” He further continued, “Indeed, I was surprised to read her description of the scene.”

As per Blake Lively’s suit, Justin Baldoni not only added new scenes but also “introduced his ‘best friend’ to play the role of the OBGYN, when ordinarily, a small role of this nature would be filled by a local actor.” Her claims further stated, “Ms. Lively felt that the selection of Mr. Baldoni’s friend for this intimate role, in which the actor’s face and hands were in close proximity to her nearly nude genitalia for a birth scene, was invasive and humiliating.” Now, Adam, while explaining it, clarified by saying, “Her costume included a full hospital gown, black shorts, and torso-covering prosthetic to make her appear pregnant in addition to whatever personal garments she chose.”

Adam Mondschein, who played the doctor in It Ends With Us, added that Blake Lively “never complained or expressed discomfort at any point because nothing unusual or improper occurred. It was entirely professional.” Mondschein can easily be searched online, and as per IMDb, he held 10 acting credits before stepping in It Ends With Us and has a Masters in fine arts from UCLA. So, the actress’s claims about him not having proper qualifications are not valid.

Talking about that, Adam said, “Ms. Lively’s insinuations regarding my qualifications are offensive, as my bonafides are easily searchable online,” and concluded by saying, “Lastly, I was, in fact, a local hire (my wife and I are from New York and spend significant time there). As such, I, like any actor accepting that contract, was required to cover my own travel and living expenses in connection with the job.”

Well, the chaos might never end.

