Bianca Censori has made a name for herself with her bold fashion choices, and it seems her airport style is no exception.

At Tokyo International Airport on Thursday, the Australian model rocked a daring white thong bodysuit layered over sheer tights, pairing the look with metallic silver pumps and black sunglasses. Her dark hair was sleekly pulled back into a low bun, completing the striking ensemble.

📸 | Kanye West and Bianca Censori at Airport in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/N788QVhtxv — Favs Pop Culture (@favspopculture) January 30, 2025

Kanye West Matched the Look

Censori’s husband, Kanye West, coordinated with her in an all-white ensemble, sporting a hoodie and pants. . The couple, who tied the knot in December 2022, kept close as they navigated the bustling airport.

While their travel destination remains unclear, it marked their first public appearance together in over two weeks.

Bianca Censori’s Recent Appearances

Earlier this month, Censori was seen in a white fur coat in Tokyo, alongside West and internet personality Justin LaBoy. On January 5, she stole the spotlight in a daring black backless jumpsuit for her 30th birthday celebration, where she danced alongside actress Penélope Cruz.

Bianca Censori and Penelope Cruz dancing to Azealia Banks and rubbing their t*ts together is the fresh start to the new year that we’ve been needing. pic.twitter.com/87CdCfBict — master gardener (@notadingdong) January 5, 2025

Since her relationship with West became public, Censori has garnered attention for her eye-catching, sometimes risque outfits, including thong bodysuits and sheer tops. In fact, West recently revealed plans to sell black bodysuits under his Yzy line.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEEZY MAFIA (@yeezymafia)

The couple’s nomadic lifestyle continues as they often spend time with West’s four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, from his previous marriage to Kim Kardashian.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Grammys 2025: Will Taylor Swift Continue Her Winning Streak Or Sabrina Carpenter Steal Her Thunder? Here’s Where & When To Watch The Awards For All Your Answers!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News