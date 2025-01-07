Five Avengers got matching tattoos to celebrate Avengers: Infinity War, and yes, it was Scarlett Johansson’s idea. Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner all inked the Avengers logo. The tattoo artist Josh Lord ended up with one, too.

Robert Downey Jr. spilled the tea to EW. “Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo,” he alluded, adding that the lone holdout was Mark Ruffalo. “It was Scarlett Johansson’s idea, and she and Chris Evans did it in New York. Then, their amazing New York guy, Josh Lord, who was amazing, flew out to LA, did me, did Jeremy Renner, and then we just bullied Chris Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it.” It’s a classic Avengers movie.

But it didn’t stop. Stuff got hilariously chaotic when each Avenger got to “contribute” to the tattoo. How? By grabbing the tattoo gun and drawing a line on Lord’s body. Robert spilled the details: “Each one of us drew a line on the artist with his tattoo gun, and it was a total massacre. Each of us contributed to giving the tattoo artist the sixth tattoo that he designed for us.”

Oh, and just in case you’re wondering about Johansson’s line, Yeah, that wasn’t a straight line. “By the way, he’s got another one on him that Scarlett did, which is beautiful, which is crazy because the line she drew on him, which was just supposed to be straight, looked like a lightning bolt. It was a mess.”

The tattoos, designed to represent their superhero unity, weren’t just for fun—they were a badge of honor for the team. Downey Jr. and Renner took to Instagram to share their new ink, while tattoo artist Josh Lord couldn’t resist posting a group shot of the squad. He captioned it with, “Oh man!!! I can finally post this!!! The man himself reveals it! Avengers Assemble!!! Thank you all for the best time ever.” Talk about a group bonding moment, right?

Even though Ruffalo skipped out on the tattoo, the others ensured Lord didn’t miss out on the fun. Thanks to Johansson’s mischievous touch, he walked away with a matching tattoo. But, as Downey Jr. noted, Johansson’s version wasn’t exactly what was planned. “The line she drew on him, which was just supposed to be a straight line, looked like a lightning bolt,” he laughed. A lightning bolt tattoo from Black Widow? Yeah, that’s pretty on-brand.

Ultimately, the tattoo wasn’t just a memento of the Infinity War release—it was a snapshot of these actors’ bond, inside jokes, and playful chaos. Even though Ruffalo sat out, you can bet he has his own Avengers memories. For Downey Jr., Johansson, Evans, Hemsworth, and Renner? Well, their matching tattoos are a forever reminder that even superheroes need a little ink to seal the deal.

