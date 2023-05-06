The Avengers movie has been a blockbuster money-making instalment for Marvel Studios. All the actors playing the MCU characters have got their net worth skyrocketed as they joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the director of the first Avengers movie, Joss Whedon, once shared his displeasure with his payday from Marvel. He revealed he made more money on Dr Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog than directing Marvel’s The Avengers.

Joss Whedon directed the first two Avengers movies, which are among the top-earning movies at the top. While the first The Avengers movie grossed over $1.5 billion worldwide, Avengers: Age Of Ultron made around $1.4 billion all across the globe. As shocking as it may sound, the director made money for himself from an independently-financed 2008 musical series, Dr Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog. Read on to find out more about it.

The Avengers director revealed an eye-opening fact during the Q&A session on the Paleyfest NY at the Paley Center for Media and said, “I made more money off Dr Horrible than the first Avengers movie.” The comments might stun casual observers as the movie had a $220 million production budget.

Later, in another conversation with Wall Street Journal, Joss Whedon talked about chronicled Disney and Marvel’s unique, budget-focused hiring practices for their superhero films. “They are in the business of hiring the guy who hasn’t had a big success because they don’t have to pay that guy very much,” said the filmmaker. However, on joining the MCU, he found out “what it feels like to get paid.”

Interestingly, the director claimed his self-produced Dr Horrible series was more successful financially for him. The discourse about Marvel hiring less experienced makers for their MCU projects has been discussed for a long time. Avengers: Age of Ultron was the last movie which had Joss Whedon helming the project.

