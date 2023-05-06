Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has a huge fan following owing to the show’ unimaginable success and popularity. The British actress is pretty polite in all her interviews and in one such interview, she shared why people think that the Britishers are apologetic. The old clip has been going viral on social media, and the netizens’ reaction to her answer is all the more hilarious. Keep reading to get all the deets.

The actress is all set to make her MCU debut as well with the Secret Invasion series. The brutal HBO series played a vital part in her life, and it has a lot to do with the way she portrayed the role of Khaleesi; she did it with sheer conviction and an abundance of talent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emilia Clarke’s old interview clip has been shared on Instagram by world__of__thrones. Where she reads out a question probably asked by some fan that said: “Why do people think the British are so apologetic?” As we are all aware of our own history, how the Britishers ruled over us for several decades and their background in colonising several countries are also quite known to people. Emilia’s answer to that question in itself is tantalising how she knows to make fun of it.

The GOT star Emilia Clarke answered, “We have a lot to be sorry for… Historically,” as she burst out laughing. The netizens were also quick enough to sense the fun tone in her answer and fill the comment sections with amusing remarks. One of the netizens wrote, “Starting from London museum,”

Another user commented, “I would start with ‘ colonizing ‘ “

Followed by, “She knows real British history…”

“Pathhar lauta do….nah just keep it… Its safe there”

“At least she’s telling the truth”

“europe has A LOT to be sorry for….we are STILL waiting”

“Give me back my spices”

“Hut British are not sorry for what they did to india”

“As an Indian I can confirm: She ain’t lying”

“Not accepted…still paying by suffering”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GOT & HOTD 💥👊 (@world__of__thrones)

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Margot Robbie Was Criticised For Going Off-Script To Kiss Brad Pitt, Netizens Reacted “…Y’all Find It Beautiful, Not Harassment, Right?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News