Alien: Romulus Box Office (North America): Continues To Soar After Flying Past A Major Domestic Milestone Within One Week Of Release

After flying past a massive domestic milestone, Alien Romulus continued to govern the box office on Wednesday, Aug 22, 2024. The sci-fi horror maintained its top spot at the box office after recording the second-highest first Wednesday gross in the franchise.

Directed by Fede Álvarez, the newest instalment in the sci-fi horror franchise Alien: Romulus is garnering a positive reception. The film, which has gone back to using the winning formula of the original movie that spawned the iconic franchise, debuted at the top of the box office, raking in $42 million, the second biggest star behind 2012’s Prometheus.

The film has also scored well with audiences with a B+ CinemaScore and continues to soar days after its release.

According to box office expert Luiz Fernando, Alien Romulus grossed $ 3.1 million on Wednesday. The Sci-Fi horror beat Alien Covenant’s $2.2 Million gross to record the second biggest first Wednesday earnings for the franchise in the US. However, the ninth instalment stayed below Prometheus’ $4.1 Million haul.

Collider reported that Alien: Romulus has crossed the $50 million mark at the US box office after Wednesday’s performance. The film’s domestic tally is at $53.7 Million. Alien Romulus has collected $121.7 million worldwide, including $68 million overseas.

The strong performance within a week of its release signals Alien Romulus has plenty of success in store in the upcoming weeks. With a budget of $80 million, the film will potentially break even in a week.

Alien: Romulus, which takes place in between Alien and Aliens, has garnered massive praise from critics, scoring 81% on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The film also has a fresh 86% audience score, proving fans will continue to swarm the theaters in the upcoming weeks to ensure the film’s success at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

