Country music is one of the most popular genres of the music industry and one of the most awaited nights for avid fans are the Academy of Country Music Awards. The performances, the costumes, the nominees, the awards and so much more. With the 2025 edition coming up, viewers are excited.

Especially since it is also the 60th edition of the ACM Awards, thus being a special milestone for the event. The host has been announced and so are some of the many performers that will make the star-studded function a fun ride. Here’s what we know about the 2025 ACM Awards including who the host is, when and where to watch and who will perform during the event.

2025 ACM Awards: When & Where To Watch

The 2025 ACM Awards will officially take place on May 8, 2025, at 8 pm ET on Prime Video. The ceremony will take place at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The event will be live streamed for those watching online. Stay tuned for even more information and details about streaming.

2025 ACM Awards: Host Of The Night

Reba McEntire will be hosting the ceremony for the 19th year in a row. The veteran has won 16 ACM Awards in her career and has a connection with the event. She told The Tennessean, “Hosting the ACM Awards grounds me by reminding me of how competitive country music remains but also acts like a reunion where I can see my buddies and meet relatives and the babies that have been born since the last time the family got together.”

2025 ACM Awards: Performers Of The Night

As for the performers, on March 24, 2025, the Academy of Country Music Awards announced the first lineup of performers set to wow the fans. Blake Shelton, Eric Church and Lainey Wilson are among the names that will not only dazzle the viewers but also make it a musical evening to remember.

More performers as well as the presenters of the 2025 edition are all set to be revealed in the upcoming weeks. Blake will perform his recent hit titled Texas. Eric will perform a song from his upcoming album which is slated to release prior to the ceremony on May 2. It is not yet announced which song he will be performing but it is expected to be from his brand-new record.

As for Lainey, she won the coveted Entertainer of the Year award at the 2024 edition and released her studio album Whirlwind in August. She is expected to sing a sign from the record.Nominations for the ACM Awards 2025 will be announced on March 27, 2025, and fans are beyond elated.

