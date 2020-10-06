While fans across the globe have a lot of complaints with season 8 of Game Of Thrones, the controversial coffee cup was the biggest newsmaker. Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have now reacted to most viral goof up and spoken about how their scanner missed the cup in the episode. Below is what the two have to say about the same.

A quick recap, in the episode ‘The Last Of The Starks’, that followed the war in ‘The Long Night’ there was a celebration scene. While Jon Snow grabbing all the attention and Dany being insecure was the highlight, a coffee cup in the background took fans by storm. Overnight, the cup was a trending meme content.

Now, in James Hibberd’s upcoming book Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon, Game Of Thrones creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss have opened up about the blunder. The book is a detailed insight into the creation of GOT from start to end and will trace the journey of the characters with the show.

As per Hollywood Reporter, who got their hands on an excerpt from Fire Cannot Kill A Dragon, the Game Of Thrones creators say they felt they were being pranked.

David Benioff said, “I couldn’t believe it. When we got the email about it the next day, I honestly thought someone was pranking us, because there had been things before where people were like, ‘Oh, look at that plane in the background!’ and somebody had Photoshopped it in. I thought, ‘There’s no way there’s a coffee cup in there.’ Then when I saw it on the TV, I was like, ‘How did I not see that?’”

To which Game Of Thrones co-creator Dan Weiss added, “I’d seen that shot one thousand times, and we’re always looking at their faces or how the shot sat with the shots on either side of it. I felt like we were the participants in a psychology experiment, like where you don’t see the gorillas running around in the background because you’re counting the basketballs. Every production that’s ever existed had things like this. You can see a crew member in Braveheart; there’s an actor wearing a wristwatch in Spartacus. But now people can rewind things, and everybody is talking to each other in real-time. So one person saw the coffee cup, rewound it, and then everybody did.”

What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

