The 355 Trailer Out! Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger & Penelope Cruz Team Up To Save The World

Universal Pictures released the first trailer of a woman-led spy thriller, The 355, starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger, Fan Bingbing and Penelope Cruz on Tuesday. The film follows the team of spies from various international agencies coming together to prevent brewing conflicts.

As per the trailer, the spies put aside all their differences to save the world. They form a faction code-named “355” after the first woman spy in the American Revolution. As per reports, the film will also star Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramírez.

The film, The 355, official poster was released by the official twitter handle that shows each of the leads, with Chastain playing Mace, Nyong’o as Khadijah, Cruz as Graciela, Kruger as Marie and Fan as Lin Mi Sheng. The spies come from the United States, United Kingdom, Colombia, Germany and China, respectively.

After the film’s poster was released on social media, some fans expressed their dismay at Penelope Cruz’s represented nation since she is of Spanish origin and not Colombian descent.

Simon Kinberg, who co-wrote the film with Theresa Rebeck, has directed the film. He will also be producing the film under his banner Genre Films. Jessica Chastain and Kelly Carmichael will be co-producers of the film. Richard Hewitt, who had previously produced films like Bohemian Rhapsody and The Theory of Everything, will serve as the executive producer of the film The 355.

As per a report from Variety, Chastain had previously proposed the idea for a woman-led spy film while working with Simon Kinberg on X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The rest of the cast was formed two years ago, at the time Fan Bingbing was accused of tax evasion. And following which, she disappeared for months. However, she returned to the sets after admitting to the charges and paying more than $100 million in fines, back taxes, interest and late payment fees.

Simon Kinberg’s The 355 will mark her first film since her return from the alleged scandal.

