After spending months together owing to the lockdown, 2021 could see many celebs walking down the aisle. As per a tabloid report, singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello may very well take the next step in their relationship and get engaged this year. Read on for more.

For those who do not know, the lovebirds, who officially started dating in July 2019, had first met in 2014. Talking about the next step in their relationship, a tabloid revealed that the duo engagement would take place in a matter of time and a wedding soon after.

According to a report in this week’s National Enquirer, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes may take their relationship forward and get engaged in 2021. Sources revealed to the outlet that there’s “nothing holdin’ them back” from not only getting engaged but walking down the aisle too.

The couple spent the holidays together, where Shawn Mendes took Camila Cabello to his place and introduced her to his family. Talking about this, a source said, “Their relationship is more serious than ever.” The insider further added, “It looks like an engagement is in the cards for the new year!”

In December, Shawn Mendes revealed that he and Camila Cabello were trying to figure out where they wanted to settle down in Miami. During another December interview, Mendes revealed that his family is very fond of Cabello and even calls her ‘daughter-in-law’. He said, “My dad is never very serious about things, but he would always bug me and be like, ‘How’s my daughter-in-law doing?’”

Talking about their romance, Shawn Mendes also made a revelation that was super sweet. He said that he had developed feeling for Camila Cabello since the first time they met. Talking about loving girlfriend Camila for five years before actually asking her out, Shawn said, “It takes a lot of courage to tell the woman that you love her. I had five years of fear of getting rejected by her that just stopped me from doing it every time — or just confidence. I think, you know, it just took a lot. It took a long time of preparing. I mean, I had a five-year warmup to finally be able to tell her how I felt!”

